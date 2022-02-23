Could Bill Cassidy be governor? Pollster says he’d be strongest candidate

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy would be the most formidable candidate if he decided to run for governor next year, pollster Ron Faucheux says.

“I think he is in a better position to build a bipartisan coalition than anybody,” he told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today. “The field he is running against is not particularly well known, and they don’t particularly have a strong base.”

Cassidy has not announced a run for governor. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has reached his two-term limit and cannot run again. Potential candidates include several other Republicans such as Attorney General Jeff Landry, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, state Treasurer John Schroder and state Sen. Rick Ward.

“If [Cassidy] could get into a runoff, I think he’d probably beat anybody in the runoff,” says Faucheux, a nonpartisan pollster and self-described political independent. “I think he’d be a stronger candidate for governor than reelection [to the Senate]. He can focus on state issues and get away from the national mess.”

As Faucheux has explained, Cassidy’s vote for conviction in former President Trump’s impeachment angered many Republicans, but it could help him with the 2 million Democrats and independents who might see his vote as an act of political courage or independence. And if he made the runoff against a Democrat, even hardcore Trump supporters might hold their nose and vote for him.

Faucheux is president of Clarus Research Group, a Washington, D.C.-based research and polling company. He is a former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and publishes Lunchtime Politics, a daily email newsletter about polling.