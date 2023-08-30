Could poison gummies be the solution to the state’s feral hog scourge? 

Scientists at the LSU AgCenter have secured a patent for poison gummies that could finally reduce an exploding feral hog population causing as much as $100 million in annual agriculture losses and threatening the integrity of Louisiana’s levee system, USA Today Network reports.

Louisiana currently has more feral hogs than residents in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Metairie combined, and liberal hunting laws, state-funded traps, and bounties on hog tails haven’t made a dent in their numbers, according to former Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Robert Barham.

The newly patented sodium nitrite bait offers a more effective control method with the bonus of being humane, says LSU AgCenter animal scientist Glen Gentry. Within three hours of consuming the bait, hogs become sleepy and die.

However, the AgCenter needs a special permit from the Environmental Protection Agency to start using it. Read the full story.