Could Mary Bird and the Lake partner again? Never say never

Almost two years ago, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center dissolved their alliance, stunning leaders across the Capital Region health care sector.

While both organizations have moved on from the divorce—Mary Bird now partners with Baton Rouge General, while OLOL plans to build a new freestanding cancer center—their leadership has changed, and members still talk informally. Is another partnership possible?

“Jonas [Fontenot] and I have had multiple conversations,” says OLOL President Chuck Spicer of Mary Bird’s CEO. “If we can find a way to begin our relationship again, even if that way is smaller, we’re going to find it.”

Local health care leaders frequently discuss ways to work better together, Fontenot says. So just because officials with OLOL and Mary Bird have conversations doesn’t mean a big announcement is imminent.

Mary Bird, Baton Rouge’s first radiation oncology provider, was founded as a “neutral party” in the local market, Fontenot says. As such, the cancer center is always interested in having conversations with other stakeholders that might lead to improved outcomes for patients, he says, noting its current relationships with Baton Rouge General and Woman’s Hospital.

“The sky’s the limit,” Fontenot says, when asked what a new partnership with OLOL might entail. “I wouldn’t place any arbitrary barriers in the way of a collaboration.”

OLOL and MBP announced their split in fall 2021, with the latter engaging with Nashville-based OneOncology. Spicer says his board will consider a three-stage plan for a new $100 million cancer center later this year.