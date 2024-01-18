Could adding on-site natural gas storage at power plants boost grid reliability?  

As the U.S. electric power system has become more reliant on natural gas plants, it’s also become more vulnerable to gas system failures.

During Winter Storm Elliott in 2022, about 18% of the anticipated power supply in the portion of the grid that serves the entire eastern half of the U.S., called the Eastern Interconnection, was offline. Of the power plants that failed to perform, 47% were fired by natural gas, according to a joint inquiry by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

Natural gas fuel problems accounted for 20% of all generation outages, the report notes.

However, in an era when building new gas pipelines, along with other infrastructure, has proved increasingly fraught, some utilities see a solution to gas shortages: adding liquefied natural gas storage on-site.

Virginia utility giant Dominion Energy is proposing to add liquefied natural gas storage to serve two large power plants it operates near Emporia in southern Virginia. And in South Dakota, Otter Tail Power Company is planning to add gas storage at its Astoria combustion turbine plant in Deuel County.

A spokesperson for Duke Energy, a large North Carolina-based utility company that was forced to cut power to customers during Elliott, said it is “exploring all on-site storage options, including LNG and other alternative fuel storage technologies for future use.”

A 2021 study by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University found that storing gas on-site could also yield benefits for electric customers in New England, where gas supply is tight, but ratepayers might be expected to pick up the tab of adding storage.

Some pro-renewable energy analysts are wary about the costs and impacts of adding new gas infrastructure at a time when cutting emissions to mitigate climate change is becoming ever more pressing. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.