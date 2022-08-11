Cou-Yon’s creators bringing Cajun-influenced fried seafood to Government Street

Brothers Paul and Michael Mladenka, the creators and owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, are debuting a new concept on Government Street: Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp.

The Port Allen-based restaurateurs’ latest offering will be in the building formerly occupied by Captain D’s, near the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive.

Michael Mladenka says that he and his brother are excited about the sit-down, fast-casual restaurant that will open this fall.

“We’re going to deliver a high-quality product at a reasonable price as fast as we can—there’s no one else doing it like we’re doing it.”

July marked the 13th anniversary for Cou-Yon's, a perennial mainstay on 225 magazine's annual "Best of 225 Awards."