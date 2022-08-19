Cost to raise a child soars to $310,000 

The cost of raising a child from birth to high school graduation has jumped 9% over the past two years, rising to roughly $310,000, according to a report from the Brookings Institution.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, Brookings calculated the cost of raising a family based on a 2017 estimate from the Agriculture Department. The estimate covers a range of expenses, including housing, food, clothing, health care and child care, and accounts for childhood milestones and activities—diapers, haircuts, sports equipment and dance lessons, among other costs.

Child care, including nannies, preschools and nursery schools, is one of the greatest costs for most families, says Diane Schilder, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute.

The WSJ notes that the increasing cost of raising a child disproportionately affects lower-income families because they likely were already using any money-saving measures available—now there is little left to cut back on. Read the full story (subscription may be required).