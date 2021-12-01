Cyber insurance costs rising rapidly as attacks increase

The cost of cyber insurance is rising rapidly with no signs of slowing down, industry surveys show.

An increase in the number of cyberattacks is one of the main factors driving the price spike, yet many businesses aren’t fully covered.

“It’s getting harder and harder to get this coverage,” says Louis Fey, cyber practice leader with BXS Insurance in Baton Rouge. “The better system security you have in place, the better chance you have for getting a reasonable premium, or even getting into coverage.”

The average cost of cyber insurance premiums increased 27.6% during the third quarter of this year, the biggest spike on record, according to The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers. The council reported a 25.5% increase the previous quarter.

Respondents to the council’s market survey blame the price increase on a rise in the number of cyberattacks. They also say cyber insurance had been underpriced in the past due to a lack of historical data and competition among carriers to keep prices low. The two factors combined led to big losses for insurers.

“Carriers continued to take a hard line on cyber risks in Q3 2021,” says Ken A. Crerar, council president and CEO. “Brokers and clients that take proactive action on cybersecurity risk by implementing stricter loss controls, such as requiring multifactor identification for access to company systems and employee training, will be at a distinct advantage when it comes to finding robust, affordable cyber coverage.”

Fey advises business owners to make sure their insurance agent understands cyber insurance. He warns that a general liability policy may include some cyber coverage, but it might not be extensive enough for the company’s needs.

For example, some policies provide legal defense against potential government regulatory fines, which can run into the hundreds of thousands or more, Fey says.

“It could put most businesses out of business if you don’t have the coverage,” he says.