Corporate franchise tax phase-out moves forward in Legislature 

Legislation to phase out Louisiana’s corporate franchise tax moved closer to reality on Monday with approval from the House Ways and Means Committee.

Committee members unanimously approved Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, to eliminate the corporate franchise tax over four years. The franchise tax is essentially a privilege tax that corporations pay in order to do business in the state. It is levied at a rate based on the value of a company’s capital stock.

Allain pointed to an analysis from the Tax Foundation that shows Louisiana is one of eight states with an uncapped tax on business capital stock, which he described as “the worst tax Louisiana has on the books” because it disincentivizes investment.

By phasing out the tax, the state would move from 39th to 37th nationally on the Tax Foundation’s Business Tax Climate Index and increase its competitiveness with Texas, which doesn’t impose a franchise tax, and Mississippi, which is phasing out its own, according to The Center Square.

SB1 is tied to SB6, which would phase out the capital portion of the quality jobs program at half the rate of the franchise tax reduction. SB6 also cleared the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday without objection. Read the full story.