Coronavirus has cost US labor force half a million workers 

Illness caused by COVID-19 shrank the U.S. labor force by around 500,000 people, a hit that is likely to continue if the virus continues to sicken workers at current rates, according to a study released today.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, millions of people left the labor force during the pandemic for various reasons, including retirement, lack of child care and fear of COVID. The total size of the labor force reached 164.7 million people in August, exceeding the February 2020 pre-pandemic level for the first time.

However, the labor force would have 500,000 more members if not for the people sickened by the coronavirus, according to the study’s authors, economists Gopi Shah Goda of Stanford University and Evan J. Soltas, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed, was based on a representative population of more than 300,000 workers followed over 14 months in the Census Bureau’s monthly household survey. Read the full story (subscription).