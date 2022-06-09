Consumer behavior starting to change as gasoline approaches $5 a gallon 

As U.S. gasoline prices approach a record average of $5 a gallon, fuel costs are rippling through almost every corner of business, with signs emerging that the rising expenses are beginning to alter consumer behavior, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The price of regular gasoline averaged nearly $2-a-gallon higher last week compared with this time last year, according to AAA.

The results are being widely felt—from the food, automobile and trucking industries, to airlines, retail stores and service stations, and even in the oil-and-gas business itself—with potential political consequences for Democrats seeking to maintain control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

Airlines are grappling with the highest inflation-adjusted jet fuel prices since January 2009, according to Airlines for America, a trade group. Strong bookings for domestic flights this summer helped U.S. carriers cover the additional cost by raising fares, executives said, though they remain more cautious about travel demand this fall.

Diesel prices are also raising worries at trucking companies, including concerns that rising shipping costs could reduce demand if construction projects are pushed off and retailers cut short restocking efforts. Read the full story.