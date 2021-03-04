Consultant’s report paints ominous picture of EBR public schools

“If significant changes are not made quickly, East Baton Rouge Parish runs the risk of becoming one more large urban school system that is under-resourced and full of dysfunction.”

That’s according to a new report prepared by consultants Burns/Van Fleet that will be presented at this afternoon’s school board workshop, which begins at 4 p.m and will be livestreamed on Youtube. The report touches on the urban complexities of the city-parish, unbalanced racial makeup of the student body, the district’s numerous facilities, teacher support and St. George’s potential impact on the district. It also outlines recommendations for the system. For the report, consultants interviewed more than 300 people associated with the school system including principals, librarians, teachers and union members.

When asked what his takeaways were of the report, newly appointed Superintendent Sito Narcisse told Daily Report that Baton Rouge was like most cities, with “some typical pieces of urban complexities.”

But the report paints a bleak picture of the school system, noting a “universal pattern of utter conflict avoidance” where principals remain at schools they feel most comfortable at, teachers are allowed to transfer at will and administrators are judged “by how much they are liked rather than effectiveness.

“The best way to describe the situation in EBR is to quote (which is almost never done) a principal: “Time is running out,” the report reads. “If significant changes are not made quickly, EBR runs the risk of becoming one more large urban school system that is under-resourced and full of dysfunction.”

The report points to the high turnover of superintendents over the past decade as leaving many in the district “confused and demoralized.”

The report also stresses the negative impact that a St. George school system would have on the parishwide school system.

“The district should do everything to keep St. George within the EBR system,” the report reads.

Ultimately, “choice and options” are the school district’s future, according to the consultants, though they acknowledge how controversial that might be. The demographics of the parish make it difficult to make many of the schools attractive to all parents, according to the report.

“Why should any parent send their child to an ‘F’ school …. All families deserve a choice.”

Read the full report.