Concordia Bank begins construction at Rouzan

Vidalia-based Concordia Bank and Trust has begun building a one-story, 4,588-square-foot branch on a property it purchased for $1.8 million last August in the Rouzan mixed-used development on Perkins Road, according to permits filed with East Baton Rouge City-Parish.

Construction on the branch, across Rouzan Avenue from the Sprouts Farmers Market, will cost an estimated $1.4 million.

Concordia Executive Vice President Scott McLemore told Daily Report in 2021 that the company had been planning the new branch for some time.

The bank was founded in 1903 and primarily does business in central Louisiana and Mississippi, with three locations in the Natchez market. The Rouzan branch will be the bank’s 10th location and its second in Baton Rouge.

Though consumer banking services are increasingly provided online and through mobile apps, McLemore says there is still a need for brick-and-mortar locations.

“There is always a need for the bank branch,” he told Daily Report. “You always want to have a place where your customers can talk to a real live person. Relationships are what it is about. It doesn’t matter how good the technology is. There is no substitute for relationships.”