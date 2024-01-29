The U.S. needs an estimated 7 million more homes. But to build all those homes, experts say, America would need many more construction workers.

“The biggest challenge that the construction industry is facing, to put it tongue in cheek, is that people don’t want their babies to grow up to be construction workers,” says Brian Turmail, vice president of public affairs and strategic initiatives at the Associated General Contractors of America, an industry group that’s been calling for more workforce development.

For decades, Turmail says, many educators and policymakers have been encouraging students to go to a four-year college, leading to a shortage of skilled tradespeople such as electricians and plumbers. Most of the tradespeople he knows, Turmail added, got into the business because of a personal contact.

And now, following both the Great Recession of 2008 and the construction cutbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, more workers are leaving the industry than entering it, according to the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

“If there are fewer workers available, construction takes longer,” said Lily Roberts, managing director for inclusive growth at the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank based in Washington, D.C.

The construction industry says it is experiencing a workforce shortage and has been since well before the pandemic. Employment isn’t growing fast enough, says Erika Walter, director of media relations for Associated Builders and Contractors, a national industry group.

An analysis released earlier this month by the Associated Builders and Contractors found that at the end of November there were about 459,000 job openings in the industry. The 5.4% job opening rate was the highest since 2000.

Roughly 68% of construction firms say their job applicants lack the skills they need, according to an Associated General Contractors survey last year.

Among the challenges, experts and studies say: The construction industry isn’t doing enough to recruit different types of people.

Read the full story from Stateline about what some states are doing to change the tide.