Construction and manufacturing sectors driving Capital Region job growth

The manufacturing and construction sectors boosted the Baton Rouge area’s GDP by almost $2.2 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s monthly economic indicator dashboard released today.
This represents 37% of total regional GDP growth, says Jake Polansky, BRAC’s manager of economic and policy research.
“In the last year alone, jobs in chemical manufacturing are up 4%, heavy and civil engineering jobs are up 10%, and jobs in specialty trades are up 11%,” Polansky adds.
The monthly dashboard’s other key findings include:
- July marked 28 consecutive year-over-year job gains despite the region losing 8,400 jobs over the last two months. The job losses were concentrated in the government and trade, transportation and utilities sectors.
- Employment is up 3,000 from this time last year.
- Baton Rouge ranks second among peer metros in the U.S. for year-over-year job growth.
- The health care and government sectors accounted for about one-fifth of all July job postings.
- Hotel revenues and occupancy are above previous typical years.
- The number of unemployed workers in the construction sector fell by 25% during the first quarter of this year.