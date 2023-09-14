Construction and manufacturing sectors driving Capital Region job growth

The manufacturing and construction sectors boosted the Baton Rouge area’s GDP by almost $2.2 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s monthly economic indicator dashboard released today.

This represents 37% of total regional GDP growth, says Jake Polansky, BRAC’s manager of economic and policy research.

“In the last year alone, jobs in chemical manufacturing are up 4%, heavy and civil engineering jobs are up 10%, and jobs in specialty trades are up 11%,” Polansky adds.

The monthly dashboard’s other key findings include:

July marked 28 consecutive year-over-year job gains despite the region losing 8,400 jobs over the last two months. The job losses were concentrated in the government and trade, transportation and utilities sectors.

Employment is up 3,000 from this time last year.

Baton Rouge ranks second among peer metros in the U.S. for year-over-year job growth.

The health care and government sectors accounted for about one-fifth of all July job postings.

Hotel revenues and occupancy are above previous typical years.

The number of unemployed workers in the construction sector fell by 25% during the first quarter of this year.

Read the complete monthly dashboard.