Consistency and culture have made Louie’s a Baton Rouge institution 

Louie’s is never quiet. In between sips of coffee, the restaurant’s student-dominated crowd anxiously babbles about upcoming quizzes and weekend shenanigans. The aroma of bacon is thick in the air.

Things get a little calmer during spring break, when life on the nearby LSU campus comes to a standstill. But even then, Louie’s owner Jimmy Wetherford craves the noise. He says it’s the diner’s customers that have kept it going for the last 82 years—and its menu is full of dishes named after favorite regulars.

Even as the world outside has rapidly changed since 1941, the Louie’s staff realized early on that its customers are comforted by the diner’s consistency. During its 2014 move to Lake Street, Wetherford says a number of people vocalized skepticism and worry that the restaurant might change its menu, atmosphere and decor. After the short three-day move, Wetherford says guests were pleased to see the same checkered floor, teal-colored walls and ruby red accents. “Y’all did a good job making it feel like Louie’s” was the common reaction when guests stepped through doors for the first time, Weatherford says.

The diner’s long history began under the name Louie’s Dutch Mill. After a 1962 storm blew its windmill sign down, its shortened name stuck.

Wetherford was only 22 when he purchased the restaurant. It was 1978, and the original owner, Louie, had passed away. Wetherford moved Louie’s to its State Street location in 1986, where it began its once-beloved 24-hour operation.

