Congress tries to figure out how to set AI ‘rules of the road’ 

The development of artificial intelligence presents far-reaching challenges for virtually every aspect of modern society, including political campaigns, national security, business and journalism, members of a U.S. Senate panel said at a Tuesday hearing,

Technology experts invited to testify at a hearing of the Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security Subcommittee of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee said Congress should pursue comprehensive standards for companies developing and deploying AI to ensure consumers are protected.

AI has the potential to help with a host of tasks, subcommittee Chair John Hickenlooper said, but could also be misused by bad actors.

“AI is a transformative technology that has both benefits and risks,” the Colorado Democrat says. “Congress will play a role in setting reasonable rules of the road to inform and protect consumers.”

Victoria Espinel, the CEO of the industry group BSA | The Software Alliance, told the panel that using “impact assessments” to identify the biggest risks from AI and how to mitigate them would be vital to gaining consumer trust. Congress should legislate a requirement to continuously assess the risks from AI, she said.

The hearing and a simultaneous meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee were among the first steps Congress is taking to address AI, which is perhaps the dominant policy focus in Congress this week.

Read more about the discussions happening in Washington D.C. from Louisiana Illuminator.