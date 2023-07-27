Congress promising to drain the passport swamp 

Louisiana travelers are still stuck in the nationwide passport backlog, USA Today Network reports, but there may be hope soon in the form of legislation that could limit wait times and allow people to track their applications’ progress. The legislation is being crafted by Republican Sens. James Lankford and Pete Ricketts of Oklahoma and Nebraska, respectively.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says that constituents’ requests for passport help have doubled since February with some of them sharing nightmare travel disasters like a New Orleans couple who missed a wedding abroad in which the husband was the officiant and the wife was maid of honor.

“Something isn’t working,” Cassidy said Tuesday on a conference call with reporters. “I’m told, and I can believe it, that people are working overtime at the passport office to meet requests, and I’m grateful for that. But it’s clear having people work overtime isn’t a solution.”

Applicants are currently waiting 10 to 13 weeks to receive their new passports. Cassidy says the process sometimes takes even longer but that the Senate is going to vote on the passport bill as soon as this week. Read the full story.