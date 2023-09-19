Company that sold ‘The Times-Picayune’ to ‘The Advocate’ plans new Louisiana website  

Four years after selling The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com to the John Georges media company that owns The Advocate newspaper chain, Advance Local is quietly working to build another New Orleans-based news website called GulfLive.com, according to a report from Axios.

The creation of GulfLive suggests Advance is following a similar playbook in New Orleans that it has used to streamline efforts in other local markets: regionalize coverage and shift more roles to digital sites.

While GulfLive.com has not been formally announced, it began publishing stories a few weeks ago from Advance Local’s national news desk staff.

According to GulfLive.com editor Steven Ibanez, the news publication will provide news, sports and culture coverage for Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida residents.

Advance Local is one of the largest local media companies in the country, operating news sites and papers across more than 20 cities in 10 states. In recent years, it has pushed to consolidate many of its local papers and websites into regional operations, resulting in layoffs.

Advance Local’s parent company, Advance Media, was founded by S.I. Newhouse and his family more than 100 years ago. Advance Media also owns magazine publisher Condé Nast and American City Business Journals. Newhouse bought the Times‐Picayune and the New Orleans States‐Item for $42 million in 1962. Read the full story.