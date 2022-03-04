Company of the Year Genesis 360 is a fast-growing construction force

When he graduated from high school in 1991, Genesis 360 founder Craig Stevens had one goal in mind: to get out of poverty.

The Opelousas native saw entering the military as his best shot at a new beginning, so he enlisted in the Air Force, serving active duty until 1997 followed by a 19-year stint in the Air Force Reserve. Along the way, Stevens earned an undergraduate degree in IT, became an officer and saw the world through international deployments.

But it was working the graveyard shift at a Circle K convenience store that set him on a course that would dramatically change his life.

Unbeknownst to him, it was the first step in founding Baton Rouge-based Genesis 360, now a multimillion-dollar, full-service maintenance and construction company with a 51-person staff spread across the country.

In the mid-1990s, Stevens had sought work as a late-night cashier to make extra money while serving at Barksdale Air Force Base in northwest Louisiana. He worked his way up to assistant manager, then district manager and director of operations overseeing 105 Circle K stores.

Hungry to try his hand at entrepreneurship, Stevens founded a parking lot striping company on the side in 2011.

He left Circle K in 2014 to focus on Genesis 360 full time and landed construction services projects in Oklahoma and Texas. Stevens saw shopping centers with out-of-state landlords as a niche market, and he pursued opportunities with large national property owners who owned multiple sites.

