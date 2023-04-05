Companies use subtle wording in job ads to keep older people from applying

The government says that by 2031 there will be an estimated 4.8 million more men and women who are at least 65 years old in the U.S. workforce, with the growth rate of workers in that age group far exceeding all others.

But many companies don’t want to hire older workers, and some may subtly communicate through their wording in online help-wanted ads that older workers need not apply, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A new paper published by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco looked at how some help-wanted ads can deter older workers from applying for jobs. The co-authors, among them University of California-Irvine economics professor David Neumark, compared the applicant response rate to fake online job ads containing subtle ageist language taken from real-life job postings with responses to fake ads without ageist language.

To suggest that younger workers were being sought, fake ads sought applicants “up-to-date with current industry jargon” and or applicants who “must be a fit and energetic person.” In others, the postings sought candidates who “must be a digital native and have a background in social media.”

When they applied, job seekers were told the positions had been filled, minimizing wasted time on bogus ads. The results weren’t a surprise: The average age of those applying for the ads with the ageist language was lower than the control group without the language. The share of applicants over 40 was lower, too. Read the full story.