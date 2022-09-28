Companies unloading pension liabilities as interest rates rise 

Rising interest rates are boosting corporate pension plans, providing finance chiefs with an option to lighten their companies’ balance sheets and transfer obligations to insurers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

When interest rates rise, liabilities for defined-benefit plans—a type of pension plan that promises fixed amounts to participants—shrink. The liabilities are based on long-term corporate bond yields and decrease when bond yields rise. Long-term corporate bond yields rose to 4.7% at the end of August, up from 2.76% at the end of 2021 and 2.58% a year ago, according to Mercer LLC, a consulting firm.

Many companies in recent years have closed their defined-benefit plans to new entrants and signed them up to defined-contribution plans instead. Those plans don’t guarantee fixed payouts, relieving companies from the pressure to generate certain returns and the costs associated with managing the pensions. Read the full story.