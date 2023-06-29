Companies stand to gain from having their executives get into the grunt work 

A growing number of executives are occasionally taking time out of their weeks to do the hourly work that makes their companies hum, a practice that experts and business leaders say leads to faster fixes for problems and shows employees that the higher-ups care to understand what they deal with every day.

One example is DoorDash’s Andy Fang, the company’s co-founder and chief technology officer. On a recent afternoon in San Francisco, Fang set out to make a delivery and discovered that his company’s app had sent him to the wrong address.

“If it happens with one restaurant, it might actually be happening with a lot of other restaurants as well,” Fang says. “If we can see why that happened, maybe we can fix other issues, too.”

Fang is far from alone in his practice of getting boots on the ground, although DoorDash’s formal policy requiring salaried employees to make four deliveries a year is more extreme than for a typical company. Starbucks’ new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, is a trained barista and puts in a half-day of work at a store each month. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Lyft CEO David Risher occasionally shuttle passengers. Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran has been spotted serving drinks and snacks on flights.

Amazon recently relaunched its Associate Experience Week, which encourages employees to shadow operations workers for a week to gain a better understanding of their job. The program is actually mandatory for some managers.

A1 Garage Door Service, which operates in 16 states, also encourages job shadowing and requires all employees to learn skills outside their immediate responsibilities. A1 CEO Tommy Mello says the policy promotes empathy and collaboration.

“We just want to make sure that people who are working here, who are supporting our audiences, are understanding what people are going through,” Fang says.

