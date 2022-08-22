Companies shrinking their paid parental leave benefits 

Many employers are shrinking the number of paid weeks of maternity and paternity leave they will offer, The Wall Street Journal reports.

New data shows that the share of employers offering paid maternity leave beyond what is required by law dropped to 35% this year, down from 53% in 2020, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, a trade association for HR professionals that surveyed 3,000 employers. Companies including Hulu and some small to midsize firms are trimming weeks off their benefits for new parents as some employers, dealing with inflation and fearing a recession, try to reestablish pre-pandemic norms.

Companies also downsized paternity-leave programs. The share of employers giving paid paternity time off fell to 27% in 2022, from 44% in 2020, the SHRM survey found.

The declines might stem from companies changing their leave policies back to what they were in 2019 after extending more parental benefits to workers during the pandemic, according to SHRM. Read the full story.