Companies shelling out for TV ads to recruit workers  

The tight labor market has forced companies to pull out all the stops to gin up applications, including raising salaries, offering signing bonuses and allowing more flexible hours. Now, they’re even spending on help-wanted ads, with some companies like Domino’s and auto repair firm Safelite Group embracing pricey national TV ads.

The ads are running on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, too, The Wall Street Journal reports.

At this point, the cost of not filling open jobs far outweighs the cost of doing TV ads, says Joe Shaker Jr., president of Shaker Recruitment Marketing.

Louis Naviasky, the chief executive of Bayard Advertising, a New York ad agency that specializes in recruitment marketing, says Bayard’s clients spent nearly 60% more on recruitment ads last year than they did in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic.

The growth in spending comes as the number of job openings in the U.S. far exceeds the number of unemployed workers. “Seventy-nine percent of employers report having difficulty filling all their open positions,” says Maggie Hulce, senior vice president of enterprise at Indeed, a jobs site. Read the full story.