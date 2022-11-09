Companies rushing to pay down debt to sidestep interest rate shock 

Executives are aggressively paying down debt as higher interest rates increase the cost associated with having debt, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Finance chiefs across industries are feeling the pinch of higher borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates to combat persistently high inflation. The U.S. central bank last week increased its benchmark federal funds rate by 0.75 percentage point for the fourth time this year, bringing it to a range of between 3.75% and 4%.

Against that backdrop, companies across industries are accelerating their preparations for a potential economic downturn, analyzing how a revenue shortfall could affect their finances. As a result, some are taking steps to rein in expenses and cut interest costs, while others are looking to put cash reserves to work as their bank deposits continue to generate minimal yields. Read the full story (subscription).