Companies revising financial plans, buying back debt as interest rates climb

Companies are buying back debt, pushing out maturities and reviewing cash-management strategies as they sharpen their focus on financing costs as interest rates continue to rise, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Following the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, executives have started to pull forward new debt sales originally planned for later this year, to get ahead of any future rate increases. Bankers also say their business clients are retiring debt by using excess cash on their balance sheets.

“Companies and [chief financial officers] have been preparing for this environment,” says Will Alston, head of corporate banking at Wells Fargo, adding that companies are revisiting financing plans for the coming six to 12 months.

Cruise ship operator Carnival, information technology company HP and communications equipment maker Motorola Solutions are among the businesses that took rate actions in recent weeks. Read the full story.