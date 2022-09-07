Companies resort to ‘labor hoarding’ to navigate economic uncertainties

A who’s who of economists just added a reason to the long list that explains why you’re having such a hard time hiring right now: A phenomenon called “labor hoarding.”

Rather than laying off employees during these uncertain economic times, companies are hanging onto talent, Inc. reports.

KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk, former chair of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers Jason Furman, and others describe a trend in which employers decide to ride out the uncertainty with higher payrolls—in order to avoid the long-term costs of hiring and training new people when the economy rebounds. Labor hoarding marks a shift in business owners’ go-to strategic response to recessions—namely, cutting your labor force to preserve short-term profits.

“As the cost of losing people to layoffs and firings has grown, the number of layoffs and firings has fallen,” Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter says. “Labor market dynamics have fundamentally changed: time-to-hire, recruiting costs, and hiring costs have all grown substantially.” Read the full story.