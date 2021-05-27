Companies relaxing job requirements to cope with worker shortages 

Employers are loosening job requirements amid the most severe worker shortages in recent memory. In many cases, they’re hiring candidates with no experience and training them to fill in the gaps as long as they have the aptitude and soft skills such as a knack for communicating well and working hard, USA Today reports.

“Fairly quickly, people have started to realize they have to come off their wish list,” says Dawn Fay, senior district president of the Northeast for staffing firm Robert Half. “They need to in order to hire.”

Eighty-eight percent of businesses say they’re bringing on candidates who have strong soft skills and then providing job-specific training, according to a Harris Poll survey of 2,100 employers for CareerBuilder conducted March 31-April 23. In 2019, just 62% of employers had hired candidates who lacked the required skills and trained them, CareerBuilder says.

Accounting firms are hiring auditors with financial training but no auditing experience, Fay says. Call centers are tapping receptionists and other customer service professionals. And various types of companies are targeting old-school marketing specialists who have no digital background to run their social media campaigns.

The reality is that employers have little choice but to be more flexible. Job openings hit a record 8.1 million in March, according to the Labor Department. And last month, a record 44% of small business owners said they had job openings they couldn’t fill, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. Read the full story.