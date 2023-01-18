Companies hiring employee-experience managers to improve worker productivity

One of the fastest-growing jobs at U.S. companies tackles worker burnout and disengagement.

The job of employee-experience manager barely existed just a few years ago, The Wall Street Journal reports. Now the position ranks fifth in LinkedIn’s 2023 list of the 25 fastest-growing jobs.

Employee-experience management joins a long tradition of corporate monikers used to describe people-support roles, from director of well-being to chief happiness officer. Some of what these “EX” managers do looks a lot like repackaged HR functions, such as helping new employees get set up in the job and organizing training sessions.

However, many in the job say it is more technical. Employee-experience managers track and analyze daily workflow, office aesthetics and employee surveys to determine how engaged and satisfied workers are in their jobs. Employee-experience managers’ primary aim is to improve staff productivity, loyalty and retention, they say. Read the full story.