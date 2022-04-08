Companies expected to speed up refinancing efforts with rate hikes looming 

Companies looking to tap the debt markets will likely accelerate those plans after Federal Reserve minutes revealed that half-percentage point rises in interest rates might be in the offing to curb inflation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Interest rates remain low, even after the Fed’s quarter-point rate rise last month. But the hawkish outlook at the U.S. central bank may be sharpening financing plans at major corporations.

“A lot of the supply in the second quarter will be companies that say, with the Fed signaling higher rates, it’s better to get capital now,” says James Shepard, head of the investment-grade-debt capital-markets business at Mizuho Americas.

In the current quarter, $242.65 billion in U.S. corporate debt will be coming due, followed by $199.64 billion in the next and $197.26 billion in the fourth, according to data provider Dealogic.

Some businesses could opt to just pay down their debt, but many are expected to refinance, corporate bankers say.