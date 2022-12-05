Companies ease spending on business software in slower economy

Business-software companies say their customers are being more cautious with spending in response to a challenging economy, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Customers for companies such as Salesforce, Okta and CrowdStrike are taking longer to sign deals and, in some cases, slowing their hiring plans as they try to protect their bottom lines, the software providers reported this past week.

That trend has created a cloudy outlook for many in the once-booming business-software sector, which benefited from years of demand as customers looked to use the products to trim costs and maintain their businesses during the pandemic.

“Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in the market. It’s become more measured,” Brian Millham, chief operating officer at Salesforce, said on an analyst call. Salesforce didn’t provide a revenue forecast for the next fiscal year, as it often does around this time, with Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver pointing to the “very unpredictable macro environment.” Read the full story.