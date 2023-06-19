Reducing drudgery in the quest to retain workers

What is as good as a raise? A break from drudgery, according to The Wall Street Journal.

More companies are betting on it as they try to retain and attract workers in a persistently tight labor market. They are cutting down on meetings and mundane tasks, easing the discomfort of physical jobs and giving employees more say in how and when they work.

These initiatives aren’t solely for the benefit of the people doing the work. Many of these steps also aim to make employees more efficient.

Executives at Uber realized financial incentives alone wouldn’t solve the driver shortage that was making it hard for the ride-sharing company to keep up with demand. So CEO Dara Khosrowshahi went undercover as a driver. What he found was a job full of obstacles and annoyances, including a scourge called “tip baiting.” The company has since made several changes, including streamlining the sign-up process for workers and giving drivers more information about the destination before they accept a ride.

In another example, AT&T estimated that by requiring workers to include in expense reports the name of every attendee of a retirement or service-anniversary party, it was costing its workers 28,500 hours a year that they could be spending on more important tasks. So the company scrapped it. The telecom has eliminated or streamlined more than 160 other daily tasks so far as part of an initiative known as Project Raindrops. Read the full story.