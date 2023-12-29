Companies are starting to lose their pricing power 

After a few years of roaring consumer spending ranging from home improvement to vacations, companies are finding the limits of their pricing power, CNBC reports.

FedEx says customers have increasingly shied away from speedier, pricier shipping options. Airlines including Southwest discounted off-peak fares in the fall. Target and General Mills have cut their sales outlooks as more consumers watch their budgets.

It’s a shift from recent years when consumers spent at a breakneck pace—and at high prices—lifting corporate revenues to new records. But faced with weakening demand, more price-sensitive consumers and better supply, some sectors are now forced to find profit growth without the tailwind of price hikes.

The answer across industries has been to cut costs, whether it’s through layoffs or buyouts, or simply become more efficient. Executives have spent the past several weeks selling these cost-cutting plans to Wall Street. Read the full story.