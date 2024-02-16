Companies are prioritizing cost cutting across the board 

Finance chiefs are chipping away at their companies’ expense lines despite a much improved economic backdrop and increased confidence that the U.S. economy has sidestepped a recession, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In recent weeks, U.S. companies including Hershey, Mattel and Estée Lauder announced plans to chisel back costs and improve profit margins, in some cases resorting to layoffs. By trimming expenses, some finance chiefs are freeing up cash for growth plans.

Even companies whose profits are rising are cutting expenses—because it’s the best lever they have to improve margins and free up funds to invest in future growth, corporate advisers tell WSJ. They also feel more optimistic than last year about the economy’s direction, giving them the confidence to announce multiyear cost-savings plans.

Some are also focused on taking out costs that crept into their business as adjustments to pandemic-fueled shocks, such as relying on expensive air freight amid ocean-freight snarls, says Paul Goydan, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group.

Read the full story, which includes a roundup of comments made on recent corporate earnings calls.