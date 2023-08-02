Companies are now being forced to deal with the fallout from remote learning 

The lasting impact of years of remote learning during the pandemic is gumming up workplaces around the country as the next generation enters the workforce, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It is one reason professional service jobs are going unfilled and goods aren’t making it to market. It also helps explain why national productivity has fallen for the past five quarters, the longest contraction since at least 1948, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

The shortcomings run the gamut from general knowledge, including how to make change at a register, to soft skills such as working with others.

Employers are increasingly allocating more time and resources to search for candidates—often lowering expectations when they hire—and then spending millions to fix new employees’ lack of basic skills.

Since 2020, the pass rates on national certifications and assessment exams taken by engineers, office workers, soldiers and nurses have all fallen.

Among the approximately 40,000 candidates taking the Fundamentals of Engineering exam for work as professional engineers, for example, scores fell by about 10% during the pandemic, says David Cox, CEO of the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying.

Talent First, a business-led workforce development organization in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is encouraging employers to stop trying to hire based on skill. Instead, hiring managers should look for a willingness to learn, says President Kevin Stotts. Read the full story.