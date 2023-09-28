Companies are cutting back spending plans, pressured by high interest rates 

An increasing number of finance chiefs are cutting their company’s spending plans as higher interest rates squeeze their bottom lines, according to a survey published Wednesday by Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Richmond.

The Federal Reserve last week left interest rates unchanged, but they are still at a 22-year high. The Fed most recently increased its benchmark federal-funds rate in July to a range of between 5.25% and 5.5%, in a continuing effort to combat inflation.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, in the survey, 41% of finance chiefs said current rates have forced them to pull back capital spending, while 42% said they have cut costs in other areas such as travel or advertising.

An additional 21% of respondents said they would curb capital spending, and 15% would pull back on other types of operational costs, if rates remain at current levels for another year or climb higher. The remainder said their businesses aren’t sensitive to changes in rates, or that they weren’t sure at what rate they would pull back spending.

The poll, conducted between Aug. 21 and Sept. 8, included CFOs from 320 companies.

The quarterly survey shows that CFOs are growing more concerned about higher borrowing costs. The last time the survey included the same question―in the fourth quarter of 2022―32% of finance chiefs said they had pulled back on capital investments, while 29% said they had reduced other expenses. Read the full story.