Companies are changing their diversity policies under threat of lawsuits 

At least six major U.S. companies―including JPMorgan Chase―have modified policies meant to boost racial and ethnic representation that conservative groups threatened to sue over, a Reuters review of corporate statements has found.

The companies are among 25 that received public shareholder letters since 2021 claiming their diversity, equity and inclusion programs constitute illegal discrimination and a breach of the directors’ duties to investors.

The changes made by the companies primarily involved removing language that said certain programs were for underrepresented groups or modifying executives’ goals for increased racial representation in the workforce. The shift in language shows how some of America’s biggest businesses have reacted to a larger conservative backlash against diversity initiatives, which multiplied after widespread protests following the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020. Read the full story.