Community Coffee files notice for $4M expansion

Baton Rouge-based Community Coffee has filed an advance notice with the state that it intends to undergo a $4 million expansion.

The coffee maker, founded in 1919, intends to invest $4 million in new technology over the next year and a half, according to the notice filed with Louisiana Economic Development on Friday. The company also plans to hire an additional 15 workers and take advantage of the state’s Quality Jobs tax abatement program.

The Quality Jobs program offers companies up to a 6% rebate on annual payroll expenses for up to 10 years and either a state sales/use tax rebate on capital expenses or a 1.5% project facility expense rebate for qualifying expenses, according to LED’s website.

The program has been under fire for years for providing a poor return on investment for the state, and during the just-completed legislative session state lawmakers passed a bill to shrink the program’s tax credits by 50%. However, that bill was vetoed last week by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Community Coffee is seemingly undergoing a period of expansion. The company, long considered a Louisiana staple, opened an administrative office in Fresno, Texas, in late May.

Two weeks ago, it announced it was launching a new craft coffee brand in partnership with actor and filmmaker Taylor Sheridan. Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee will be available for purchase starting in August.

Rachel Courts, marketing communications director for Community Coffee, was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.