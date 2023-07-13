Comite River diversion project fully funded-again

The federal government has officially renewed its commitment to fully pay for the Comite River diversion project with $476 million in additional funding, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves says.

The congressman says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assured him today that the project would continue on schedule, with completion expected in 2025.

“We’ve seen the cost of this project more than triple since we first ‘fully funded’ it in 2018,” Graves says in a prepared statement, adding that the corps should be held responsible for the “unacceptable” cost overruns.

“This is the rule rather than the exception within the Corps of Engineers,” Graves said in an interview.

The Corps basically has a monopoly on this sort of work, but the agency isn’t held accountable for ballooning costs, he says. But a few years ago, a new provision was adopted to allow state or local governments to take the lead on projects, though the process to get the grants is arduous.

The corps pays for its administrative costs with a percentage of its project funding. If the federal government made it easier for other entities to compete, that would provide an incentive for the corps to tighten its own processes, Graves argues.

The project is intended to decrease flood risk in the Amite Basin, particularly in parts of East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes that experienced devastating flooding in 2016. The project was half-finished when the corps announced in April that additional funding, on top of the $471 million Graves had previously secured for the project, would be needed to see it finished, his statement notes.

Last month, corps officials pledged to continue the work, though the additional funding had not yet been identified.

The project’s cost was estimated at $187 million during the 1980s, Graves says.

Baker, Zachary and Baton Rouge drain into the Comite River. When finished, the canal will route high water from the river west to the Mississippi River to prevent flooding.