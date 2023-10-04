Comite River cleanup yields nearly 8,000 tons of debris 

Officials have completed a major cleanup of the Comite River, removing 7,843 tons of debris, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced today.

The joint effort by East Baton Rouge city-parish government and the city of Central is meant to improve drainage and reduce flood risk in Baker, Central, Zachary and the northern areas of Baton Rouge.

The city-parish contributed $2.5 million for the project, while Central chipped in $500,000. Since June 2021, EBR has invested about $35 million in drainage infrastructure enhancements, largely paid for with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and money from the parish’s general fund.

“This larger drainage initiative includes the removal of 25.4 million pounds of debris from 96 miles of drain pipes and 4,573 storm drain structures,” Broome says. “Additionally, more than 20,000 tons of debris have been removed in various creeks and bayous, including Bayou Manchac, Claycut Bayou, Ward Creek, and Elbow Bayou.”

The larger drainage initiative has also repaired 946 sinkholes (including catch basins and pipes), resolved 822 roadside ditches and drainage issues, and rehabilitated 10 concrete-lined canals, the administration says. Broome’s administration plans additional cleaning projects for Dawson Creek, and White and Cypress bayous and is working with Livingston Parish to clean the Amite River.

More information about drainage projects in East Baton Rouge Parish can be found here.