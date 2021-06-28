Collis Temple III plans to repurpose former Gerry Lane dealership site on Florida

Collis Temple III has purchased the former site of a Gerry Lane dealership as part of a broader effort to revitalize the Florida Boulevard corridor.

Temple paid Gerry Lane Enterprises $750,000 for the 4.6-acre property, which is just west of North Foster Drive and features more than 450 feet of frontage along Florida.

While no plans have been finalized, Temple says he’s working with his father, Collis Temple Jr., and his brothers, Garrett and Elliott Temple, to repurpose the site for potential economic development opportunities in the near future.

“We’ve got a couple of different ideas right now, but we’re very excited about the purchase and the potential of it, considering what’s happening on one end of Florida with Amazon,” says Temple. “With anything we do, our goal is to try to uplift the community from an economic development perspective.”

They’re still debating whether to renovate the existing structure on the property or tear it down, Temple says.

Meanwhile, Collis Temple Jr. says Amazon’s entrance into the corridor played a key role in his family’s decision to purchase the spot, where the Temples aim to create additional jobs.

“If you really want to impact crime, you have to find ways to give people an opportunity to take care of themselves through jobs,” he says. “Don’t worry—we’re not going to put a nightclub there.”

The site previously belonged to Gerry Lane Buick Pontiac GMC. Will Chadwick and Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty represented the seller in the transaction.