College football games could get shorter under these proposed rule changes

College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety, with a tweak in clock operating procedures likely the first step.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee is meeting in Indianapolis this week, and any recommendations it forwards and are later approved would take effect next season.

Steve Shaw, NCAA secretary-rules editor and officials coordinator, says the average number of plays per game in the Bowl Subdivision has hovered at 180 the past three seasons. NFL games average 154.

Conference commissioners would like to cut the number to reduce potential injuries to players. The issue has taken on urgency because some teams will be playing more games as the College Football Playoff expands. The playoff expands from four teams to 12 in the 2024-25 season, and further expansion is possible after that.

A proposal to let the game clock continue running when a team makes a first down, except in the last two minutes of a half, has broad support. Currently, the clock stops on a first down until the referee gives the ready-for-play signal. A rules committee study last season found about eight plays per game would be cut if the clock kept moving.

An eight-play reduction over a 12-game season would save 96 potential injury exposures per team, and there would be over 100 fewer exposures for teams that advance to the playoff.

“That probably has significant impact,” Shaw says. “Is that the right number? I don’t know. But let’s start with a conservative approach and see what this does and let’s keep looking at it.”

A more radical proposal would have the clock begin running once the ball is spotted after an incomplete pass. Currently, in both the college and pro game, the clock starts running once the ball is snapped. Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen, who chairs the Football Competition Committee, says there is minimal support for the clock change on incompletions.

The rules committee also is looking at a change to the procedure when there is a penalty at the end of a quarter.

Another proposal—more in line with reducing game lengths that averaged 3 hours, 27 minutes last season, and could impact advertising and TV deals—would eliminate a team’s ability to call back-to-back timeouts during the same dead ball period. Read the full story.