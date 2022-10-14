College football boosters helping bankroll arms race for coaches’ pay 

USA Today’s annual analysis of NCAA football found that head coaches’ pay rose 15.3% this year over last year, the greatest one-year spike since 2009.

A huge portion of the wealth drawn upon to fund this spiraling pay derives from boosters donating handsome sums, USA Today Network reports. One Southeastern Conference booster labels this money-grab college football’s “arms race,” with boosters motivated by school and community pride, by tax write-offs and multi-level perks, giving them a powerful role in lifting the sport to this next level.

Chief among this group of boosters is LSU’s private nonprofit Tiger Athletic Foundation, a 20,000-plus-donor entity that supports LSU’s athletic department and directed $40 million to athletics in the fiscal year ending in June.

A review of the TAF audit showed its net assets for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, at $271.2 million—including $133 million in “undesignated” net assets.

The audit also shows that TAF fronted an interest free loan of nearly $800,000 in March, that was reportedly a part of the package that lured coach Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. Additionally, the TAF is paying $1 million annually toward Kelly’s compensation, which totals $9.81 million for this season.

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) says he is “alarmed by the multimillion-dollar salaries and lavish benefits that state universities are doling out to athletic coaches while enjoying robust federal funding and tax exemptions,” and Pascrell said he’s certain his House Oversight Committee will address the situation. Read the full story from USA Today (subscription).