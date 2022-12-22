Coffee shop that offers play area for children opens on Lee Drive near Highland 

A Cup of Joy Eatery & PlayYard owner Gabby May hopes to bring a little joy to Baton Rouge parents with her new coffee shop that doubles as a kid-friendly play area.

The business opened quietly on Lee Drive in November, occupying two adjoining storefronts in the shopping center near the intersection with Highland Road.

“My hope was that it could be for parents who were working or not working and for those who aren’t parents yet,” she says. “It’s kind of a spot where anyone can be welcome. I don’t have any children yet, but I would still want to hang out with friends here.”

Half the space is structured like a typical coffee shop, with the other half filled with toys, play sets and a padded floor for safety.

“There was a mom who came in and said that there are not many places where her daughter or son can crawl around and just go anywhere,” she says. “Obviously you can take them into stores or places with play areas, but they need somewhere where an infant or someone who can’t walk can be without a lot of dangerous stuff. [It’s] a need that we’re trying to fill.”

