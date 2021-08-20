Coca-Cola plans $42M expansion at Baton Rouge facility

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED has announced it is planning a $42 million expansion that will add 120,000 square feet of warehouse space at its north Baton Rouge facility.

The expansion, which is contingent on the company receiving a nearly $7 million, 10-year property tax abatement under the state’s Industrial tax Exemption Program, will allow Coca-Cola to install a new robotic case-picking system as well as new machinery and equipment.

It will also create 15 new permanent jobs with an average salary of $43,000, not including benefits, and 27 construction jobs.

The facility currently employs 558 workers.

Officials with the Birmingham-based company say the expansion is part of a region-wide investment strategy.

“The business is growing, and we are expanding our portfolio with new products, in addition to our legacy beverages,” says Cassandra Mickens, manager of corporate communications with Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. “This will enable us to do more and better serve our customers and associates.”

According to a release from Louisiana Economic Development, the state is providing the company with a competitive incentive package valued at nearly $8 million. It includes:

the services of LED FastStart, the state’s workforce development program

a $300,000 modernization grant

a $730,000 Quality Jobs program incentive

a $6.92 million, 10-year ITEP property tax abatement



Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED was expected to go before the state Board of Commerce and Industry today with its ITEP request but the meeting was canceled because of COVID-19.

Coca-Cola UNITED is the third-largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S., and most of Louisiana is included in its territory. The company operates bottling facilities and distribution centers in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, as well as sales and distribution centers in Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. Statewide, Coca-Cola UNITED employs more than 2,100 workers.

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include additional information about the amount of the incentive package offered by the state.)