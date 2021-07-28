Coach O talks NIL rules, SEC expansion and COVID-19

The NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rule is good for LSU football and its players, as long as it is handled the right way, coach Ed Orgeron said at Wednesday’s Rotary Club luncheon.

If Baton Rouge businesses want to start paying LSU football players, they finally can, Orgeron said, but he has cautioned his players about its impacts.

“I talked to them and said I’m for it,” he said, “but they came here to get an education and win football games. The most important thing you can do is focus on school and football, and if this supplements you, that’s fine. If this becomes your sole purpose, you’re hedging in the wrong direction.”

There may be some disappointment that comes with being able to get paid, he said, as players begin to realize how much of what they earn gets taken out for taxes. He also hopes the money doesn’t affect attitudes in the locker room.

“If y’all want to pay our players,” he said, “I got nothing against it. Other schools are doing it and are bragging about it.”

Orgeron also touched on the news that Big 12 conference schools Texas and Oklahoma have formally requested to join the SEC.

The SEC is becoming a superconference, he said, and the addition of the two schools is something that may help with LSU’s recruiting by opening up some areas where it has not recruited before.

Conference expansion is good for LSU, he said, but along with the new NIL rules, it shows that college football is changing.

As for how COVID-19 could affect the upcoming season, Orgeron believes the team’s vaccination rate is still around 90%. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in mid-July that teams with 85% of their players vaccinated would not be subject to routine testing or mandated to wear masks in their facilities, Sports Illustrated reports, so LSU sits well within the parameters.