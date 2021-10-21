Click Here Digital reports new investment partnerships

Click Here Digital has entered into partnerships with two investment firms, the Baton Rouge-based digital marketing firm announced today.

The investments by Dallas-based Clavis Capital Partners and Dobbs Management Service of Memphis, Tenn., will allow Click Here to further invest in people and technology and expand into new sectors and markets, the local firm says.

Bo White, Click Here Digital’s founder and CEO, will continue to lead the company. He says he has aggressive plans for the business, which he says has exceeded the industry’s growth rate by 50% over the past several years.

White launched Click Here in 1993. Services the company offers include data analytics, digital advertising and lead handling, the company says.

Terms of the deal and details about Click Here’s future plans were not disclosed in this morning’s announcement.