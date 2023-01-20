Click Here Digital expanding with satellite office

Baton Rouge-based digital marketing company Click Here Digital plans to hire 30 additional employees this year in response to what founder Bo White calls “an explosive” last two years.

While Click Here Digital maintains its headquarters on a 2-acre campus on Interline Avenue, the company bought the former Baton Rouge School of Computers building across the street over the summer as a second office for its expanding team. White estimates the company spent $300,000 on renovations for the new space, which now houses Click Here’s creative and accounting teams as well as a full training center.

This year, the company expects to top $100 million in revenue. As Google prepares to stop supporting third-party cookies, which are used to track people’s behavior online, White says digital marketing firms are preparing for a new way to measure analytics for clients. The company is hiring data scientists, software engineers and an AI programmer to help prepare for the future of digital marketing and analytics.

“Post-pandemic, I think the world woke up regarding the power of the internet,” says White, who founded the company 30 years ago in his college dorm room.

The company has moved a few times over the years to accommodate for growth. In 2015, the firm purchased a 6,500-square-foot building on Brookline Avenue to accommodate its 15-person staff at the time. The company moved into its Interline Avenue headquarters in 2020. Click Here Digital currently employs roughly 120 people.