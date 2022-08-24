Baton Rouge pediatrics benefit from new Children’s Hospital New Orleans-Cleveland Clinic partnership

Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Cleveland Clinic will partner to expand access to pediatric radiology experts for Louisiana families, the companies announced today.

The affiliation will support access to pediatric fellowship-trained radiologists and will benefit all Children’s Hospital locations, including radiology coverage for the hospital’s specialty clinic in Baton Rouge, says Kristen Robinson with the LCMC Health system that includes the New Orleans hospital.

Through the partnership, a team of 16 Cleveland Clinic pediatric and neuroradiologists will supplement the existing Children’s Hospital New Orleans pediatric radiology team.

The partnership also supports Children’s Hospital’s pediatric trauma program, which is the only such program in the region, according to LCMC. The trauma program is pursuing American College of Surgeons accreditation.

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore opportunities to collaborate with Children’s Hospital New Orleans, the two sides announced in May. Officials said the agreement could lead to the two organizations working more closely together for the delivery of pediatric health services in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

“Children’s Hospital New Orleans has not had discussions with OLOL Children’s about this new radiology affiliation,” Robinson says by email. “Our teams will address this as part of the ongoing discovery process.”