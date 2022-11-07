CityStats: 70% of residents say EBR is headed in the wrong direction

A record number of residents are worried about whether their children can thrive here, and believe East Baton Rouge Parish is going in the wrong direction, according to the latest CityStats report from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

A significant majority of residents surveyed also believe the pace of progress is too slow, and they have little to no influence over elected officials. What’s more, 59% say that EBR is not a place where children have opportunities to earn more than their parents.

The median household income—now sitting at $56,066—went down slightly from the year before. Overall, the job market has been flat for a decade, according to the report. Employment rebounded after the pandemic but, at 262,992 jobs, is nearly 11,000 below the historic high of 273,913 in 2014.

These are some of the findings from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s annual survey for its CityStats project, which has measured the quality of life in East Baton Rouge Parish for 14 years. In the field from June 30 to Aug. 3, the poll sampled 531 EBR residents. It is representative of people who live in East Baton Rouge Parish. The error margin is plus or minus 4.2%. LSU’s Public Policy Research Lab conducted the survey under contract with BRAF, as it has done for 13 of the 14 annual polls.

Select results from the CityStats poll:

Stay or Go?

Fifty-two percent of EBR parents say they want their children to leave the parish, while 39% say it doesn’t matter where their children live as adults. Just 6% say they want their children to stay put.

Fifty-nine percent of all respondents say EBR children don’t have opportunities here to earn more than their parents.

Reversing the negative trend from 2020, 8,656 people moved into the parish last year. This was nearly 3,700 more than in 2017, the year with the next highest net migration. Most of the inmigration occurred from other parishes within Louisiana rather than from other states.

Government and Civic Engagement

Seventy percent say the pace of progress is too slow, and 57% say the parish is going in the wrong direction, a record for the four years this indicator has been tracked.

Sixty-two percent say they have little or no influence over elected officials. The highest rate was 68% in 2020.

Sixty-one percent say they trust nonprofits to improve the quality of life here. The same percentage also trust businesses to make the parish better.

Litter

Residents believe EBR has a big litter problem, and 70% say litter is a “serious” or “very serious” problem, down from a record 75% in the 2021 poll.

See the full CityStats report from BRAF.